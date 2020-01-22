A number of popular festivals have unveiled the lineups for their upcoming 2020 installments, including III Points, Primavera Sound, Bonnaroo, Something In The Water and Coachella. Inserting themselves into the growing list, Broccoli City has unveiled the lineup to their upcoming festival.

After hosting the 2019 festival at Maryland’s FedEx field, Broccoli City will return to D.C. this year and its founders, Brandon McEachern and Marcus Allen, explained in the press release why the move was important. “Not only does this move symbolize a return to where we started, it’s also symbolic of our return to the root of why we started — to educate, equip and mobilize millennials to build thriving urban communities that sustain future generations.”

The 2020 Broccoli City festival is headlined by DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch. Moving further down the lineup, attendees will also be able to witness performances from Ari Lennox, Burna Boy, Doja Cat, Lucky Daye, IDK, Soulection with Andre Power, Esta and Sasha Marie and other special guests. With this installment marking the eighth year of the festival, music lovers will be able to see the above-mentioned acts on May 9.

Tickets for the 2020 Broccoli Festival will be available to the general public starting Friday, January 24 at 10 AM EST. General admission tickets with start at $79 and the festival also revealed that for each ticket sold, $0.50 will be donated to the Broccoli City Foundation and its partner organizations in the DC Metropolitan areas.

For more information on the festival, click here.