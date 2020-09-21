Bryson Tiller Pushes Away A Paramour On ‘Always Forever’

With his third studio album under RCA Records coming out this fall, Louisville, Kentucky rap-singer Bryson Tiller returns to drop off his second single of the cycle, “Always Forever.” Following in the same vein as the SWV and Mary J. Blige-sampling “Inhale,” “Always Forever” is a slower song showing off Tiller’s vocals more than his bars. Finding him nearing the end of a relationship (again), Bryson implores his paramour to “say you’re done doin’ it for me, then say bye.”

The Kentuckian Trapsoul pioneer began his comeback late last year with a feature on Summer Walker’s debut album Over It, dueting with the breakout singer on “Playing Games.” From there, he provided feature vocals on projects from Wale (“Love… (Her Fault)“) and Kyle (“The Sun“) this year after a relatively quiet period in the wake of his second album, True To Self, released in 2017.

With few details about his upcoming third album revealed, fans have been impatiently waiting for a True To Self followup for nearly three years. With two singles released in the same month, though, it appears Tiller might finally be ready to show them what he’s been working on and the next evolution of his ’90s R&B sample-driven sounds.

Listen to Bryson Tiller’s “Always Forever” above.