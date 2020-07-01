Buddy Shares A Minimalist Video For His Sexy New Single, ‘Faces’ Featuring Lucky Daye

Despite being just a few months removed from his Janktape Vol. 1 joint mixtape with Kent Jamz and a couple of days past their video for “Bad Boys,” Compton rapper Buddy is already hard at work on new music, sharing a minimalist video for his sexy new single, “Faces” featuring RCA Records labelmate Lucky Daye. The song, built over a slow, bass-driven groove produced by D’Mile, finds Buddy and Lucky offering seductive come-ons to women whose half-hearted defenses belie their true intentions.

“You was talkin’ all that sh*t, now you butt naked at my spot,” Buddy brags. “Now we makin’ f*ck faces.” The video focuses on a sensuous female form in front of a hot pink backdrop but hidden behind a sheet of steam as droplets of water run down the screen for an enticing image suggesting the aftermath of the sessions being described in the verses.

Buddy’s having a productive year thus far, following up the release of Janktape with the sequel to his standout 2017 single “Black 2” in response to protests against police violence. Buddy also featured in the video for “Don’t Hit Me Right Now” from the deluxe version of Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III, the album for which Buddy also received his first platinum plaque.

Watch Buddy’s “Faces” video featuring Lucky Daye above.