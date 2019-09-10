Compton rapper Buddy has been on a steady rise since the release of his debut album, Harlan & Alondra, on RCA Records last year. Since then, he’s toured with Joey Badass and ASAP Ferg, he guested on several of the standout tracks from Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III compilation album earlier this year, and he linked up with Earthgang, Guapdad 4000, JID, and Smino to form the supergroup Zoink Gang. Now, he’s come home to bring it all full circle with his first headlining show in LA, Holla At Ya Boy, featuring an all-star lineup and sponsored by Red Bull.

Holla At Ya Boy will take place tonight, September 10, at the Fonda Theatre in LA, with 100% of the proceeds going to Compton schools. The lineup includes Dreamville’s Bas, Buddy’s fellow Compton rapper Boogie, emerging scam rap talent Guapdad 4000, LA singer and Overdoz member Kent Jamz, and members of LA production collective 1500 Or Nothin, who have produced and written for major talents like Bruno Mars, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Kanye West, Snoop Dogg, and T.I. The show will not only benefit the schools in Buddy’s hometown, but will also showcase and highlight some of the West Coast’s brightest rising stars as well as hip-hop’s most magnetic and innovative personalities.

Doors to the Fonda Theatre open at 8 PM tonight. More information can be found here.

Check out Buddy’s album, Harlan & Alondra, here via RCA Records and Cool Lil Company.