Ever since the advent of rap’s global popularity in the 1980s, new jack rappers have gained notoriety and stirred controversy by taking potshots at hip-hop’s sacred cows. A 17-year-old LL Cool J found himself on the first end of the equation when he called Kool Moe Dee “old school” in 1987, then on the other side ten years later as he duked it out with a rising star named Canibus in 1997. It’s the circle of life, it moves us all — but that hasn’t stopped younger rappers from getting a rise out of older fans with their inflammatory remarks.

29-year-old Young Thug is finding that out after appearing on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. After taking so much flak for name-checking Andre 3000 recently and Jay-Z today, it seems his reticence to give interviews is has been justified many times over. While discussing his ideal challenger for a Verzuz matchup, his words were poorly received — after the quote was taken out of context, cut down, and mangled by users on Twitter, of course — when he seemingly suggested that Jay-Z wouldn’t have enough hits to go 30 rounds with him. Of course, in the actual quote, Thugger acknowledged he name-checked a bad example while making a larger point about their disparate audiences.

“Jay-Z don’t got 30 songs like that” We’re dropping the video of episode 93 with Young Thug at 7:30 tonight. Listen to the audio now: https://t.co/fSrVbeMjiX pic.twitter.com/gZbkHy7AYZ — MILLION $ WORTH OF GAME (@mworthofgame) December 28, 2020

Although the quote currently being cited on social media says, “Jay-Z ain’t got 30 songs like that,” he later cleared up his meaning, acknowledging, “he probably got 50 of them bitches.” He further clarified his point, “I’m not literally saying him. I’m saying n****s who you thinking… I’m so scared to get booed, I don’t even perform songs they won’t know.”

He could be referring to scenes like the recent Gucci Mane vs. Jeezy battle, in which Gucci was roasted by viewers for his song selection after he played a newer song featuring Bruno Mars and Kodak Black. It seems Thug may have been trying to make a point about how different songs are perceived by different audiences and the potential to play what may seem like a surefire hit to a younger crowd, but is a dud to an older one (and vice versa). He’s right that an older rapper might make for a poor match for him, but he does have one in mind.

He told the hosts he’d like to challenge Lil Wayne, who he believed ignored him when they first met — again, probably owing to the fact that Wayne doesn’t keep up with new rappers.