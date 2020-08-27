Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s raunchy “WAP” single is still dominating online discourse. Some conservatives — including Tucker Carlson, Ben Shapiro, and even a couple US politicians — slammed the rappers for their NSFW lyrics. But Cardi doesn’t have a problem with any of the words she used in her verses. Rather, the rapper said there are three specific words that instantly put a bad taste in her mouth.

In a recent interview on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show, Cardi B revealed her three most-hated words. “I mean, ugh, ‘discharge’ is kind of gross,” she said, continuing to state two other “cringy” words: “A cringy word to me is ‘moist.’ I hate the word ‘moist.’ I hate the word ‘horchata.’ It’s a Mexican drink that is made out of brown sugar or something, I don’t even know what they put in it. It’s really good, but I just hate that word.”

While fans agreed with Cardi’s distain for “discharge” and “moist,” they were confused about her aversion to “horchata,” pointing out that the rapper had used the word in her collaborative track with Bruno Mars, “Please Me.”

i thought cardi b said she’ll NEVER say the words moist, discharge or horchata in her raps buuuuut i remember please me said … 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/rJ6nqkpffr — Sam ✨ (@99samm_) August 26, 2020

Cardi B said in an interview that she hates the word horchata & would never use it in a song…isn’t it in that song with Bruno Mars? — 𝓢 (@supsaamm) August 26, 2020

cardi b hates the word HORCHATA?!? she not a true hispanic. — em 🐉 (@daddyyem) August 26, 2020

Just a thought but is it me or is it ironic that Cardi B says that one off the three words she says she’d never say in her work is “horchata” yet she raps it on Please Me w/ Bruno Mars? — Adyalen🌈 (@adyalen_tx) August 26, 2020

Elsewhere in the interview, Cardi B revealed she didn’t enjoy the radio-friendly edit of “WAP.” “‘Wet and gushy.’ Ugh, I don’t even like saying it,” she said. The shows hosts insisted that the “clean” version of the song is somehow grosser, and Cardi replied with the lyrics she wish she could have added instead: “I would have had to replace it with, ‘Now from the top, make it drop, bounce that big ol’ booty,’ because that was the only thing that rhymed. It was really hard for me to clean this song up because nobody could convince me to keep ‘gushy,’ because I hate the word ‘gushy.'”

Read fans’ responses to Cardi’s three most-hated words above and listen to the full interview here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.