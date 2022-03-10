It looks like Cardi B is ready to take a break after “overextending” herself while expanding her brand. Unfortunately, that apparently means stepping away from her starring role in the Paramount comedy Assisted Living — just days before the movie was set to begin filming in New York. The movie would have been Cardi’s first-ever lead role after making her debut in Hustlers and featuring in Fast 9 in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Deadline reports Assisted Living, which would have starred Cardi in old lady prosthetics as a low-level criminal hiding out at her grandmother’s retirement home after being wrongly accused, was set to start shooting next week. As such, the set has been shut down and the crew was told the film was temporarily canceled. However, Deadline says that, rather than pursuing legal action against Cardi for dropping out so late in the process, the studio, Paramount Players, hopes to try again later this year.

Meanwhile, Cardi’s “overextended” rationale makes a lot of sense as the “Up” rapper is just coming off winning her defamation lawsuit against Tasha K, is consulting with Playboy on the newly-launched Centerfold platform, shooting her Facebook Watch show, Cardi Tries, and is still recording her highly-anticipated second album, all while caring for a six-month old infant. If anyone deserves a break…

Hopefully, things can come together for a second pass and Cardi can show off those comedic chops in earnest whenever Assisted Living returns to Paramount Players’ docket. As for now, let’s also hope Cardi can get her work-life balance together, because the person comes first.