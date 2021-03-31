When politics buff Cardi B sees something she doesn’t like going on in government, she’s almost guaranteed to comment on it. Most recently, Cardi shared her thoughts on a recently-passed anti-pornography law in Utah which mandates filters on mobile devices and tablets sold in-state. The law is the culmination of a conservative-led drive to turn porn into a “public health hazard,” even though the state is ending its mask mandate during a pandemic that’s killed over half a million people.

Clearly, she doesn’t like the law, drawing a comparison between its proponents’ stated intention of “protecting the children” and the prevalence of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints organization in the state. “I respect everyone’s religion but Utah restricting porn and not regulating the disgusting things that happens in the FLDS,” she observed. “That cult is disturbing.”

I respect everyone’s religion but Utah restricting porn and not regulating the disgusting things that happens in the FLDS .That cult is disturbing. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 30, 2021

She elaborated in a second tweet, ““I will understand if they restrict porn because the state is very religious however they allow soo much disgusting things out there that they claim is part of their religion and that’s MOLESTING CHILDREN …Look it up!”

I understand that .I will understand if they restrict porn because the state is very religious however they allow soo much disgusting things out there that they claim is part of their religion and that’s MOLESTING CHILDREN …Look it up ! https://t.co/5UPWuMKYfA — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 30, 2021

The FLDS Church is described as one of the largest of the fundamentalist Mormon sects and is designated a cult by the Southern Poverty Law Center. It’s received criticism for its practice of polygamy and racist attitudes toward Black people and interracial relationships and accused of trafficking underage girls across state lines, as well as child labor abuses.

Cardi is no stranger to drawing the ire of certain groups. Her song “WAP” is still a hot topic among conservative circles, even as those commentators ignored or brushed off racist terrorist attacks in the US, minimized a global pandemic, and tried to credit Donald Trump with the successes of the current administration.

