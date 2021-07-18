After two years of waiting, Normani finally gave fans a new single with “Wild Side,” an effort that will hopefully bring us closer to the release of her debut album. While the new song was certainly a surprise for her supporters, another unexpected aspect of it was the guest verse from Cardi B. While it marks the first time the two collaborated on a song together, though Normani did appear in the video for Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP.” As fans continue to enjoy the new song, Cardi took to Twitter to share one way she wished to promote the song.

If I wasn’t pregnant I would of done a lit ass pole video to wildside ….but I am so imma just have to do a video rolling on the floor like peppa pig. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 17, 2021

“If I wasn’t pregnant I would of done a lit ass pole video to wildside,” she wrote. “But I am so imma just have to do a video rolling on the floor like peppa pig.”

Whether or not the rapper actually goes through with the video remains to be seen, but if she does, it will surely be an entertaining sight.

Sooo like I did a verse and Normani team said they wanted nastier sooo I was like alright …. your wish is my command https://t.co/FfOthRZ7Dk pic.twitter.com/tuvxAVQvGd — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2021

Cardi’s tweet comes after she revealed that her verse on “Wild Side” was not the original one she wrote. She previously shared a gif of a mischievously grinning Wendy Williams to Twitter and wrote, “Sooo I did a verse and Normani team said they wanted nastier. Sooo I was like alright …. Your wish is my command.”

