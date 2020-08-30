Bringing their undeniable talents to the big stage, Chloe x Halle took to the 2020 MTV VMAs to perform “Ungodly Hour.” Rocking a flashy look for their performance, the duo impressed with their performance of the Ungoldly Hour title track as they let their voices fly and dazzle the ears of listeners. Bringing life to what appears to be an empty warehouse, Chloe x Halle shined brightly thanks to the light show that bounced all over their wardrobe in the second VMA performance of their career. The duo is also up for two awards tonight with “Do It” receiving nominations in the Best R&B and Best Quarantine Performance categories.

Chloe X Halle’s performance comes months after the sisters shared their sophomore album earlier this year. Presented with thirteen songs and a guest appearance from Swae Lee, Chloe x Halle reached new heights while stripping their innocence for listeners on the new project. The duo has brought their new album to numerous TV platforms including a recent performance of “Do It” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Adding on to their very successful year, Chloe X Halle also landed on Michelle Obama’s Spotify playlist which she released to support her newly-launched podcast, Higher Ground: The Michelle Obama.

Watch their 2020 MTV VMAs performance in the video above.