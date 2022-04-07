In the days leading up to the release of her debut album Trendsetter, rapper Coi Leray took some time to answer questions from fans on Twitter. During her Q&A session, the “Twinnem” rapper revealed she wants to break into the world of acting.

Specifically, she hopes to land a role on a hit HBO series in the near future. When Twitter user @CrealotBSB asked Leray “Would you ever get into acting?” she responded, “Yea I auditioned for Euphoria lol but i didn’t get the role !! But I wanna try again !!!”

Leray didn’t specify which role she auditioned for, however, if she were to book a role in the series’ third season, she would be another musician-turned-actor who landed their first major acting role on Euphoria, along with Dominic Fike.

Earlier in the session, Leray explained the meaning behind her album’s title.

“Trendsetter to me means being true to yourself!,” she said. “Having confidence already sets the trend !!! We alllllll Trendsetters if we put our mind to just being great !!!”

Also last night, Leray’s “Blick Blick” collaborator Nicki Minaj appeared on The Late Late Show‘s Carpool Karaoke segment. Minaj rapped the chorus, “Pop up on an opp and watch it blick blick” with host James Corden and hilariously explained what the word “opp” means.

Trendsetter is out 4/8 via Republic. Pre-save it here.