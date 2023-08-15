Coi Leray Curved A Fan Who Tried To Use AI Pickup Lines In Her DMs

Technology is crazy. Not only does social media allow us to connect to folks we never would have had access to before, but now we also have simple AI to automate tasks that we never even thought we’d need help with. Both of these situations came together recently when a fan slid into Coi Leray’s Instagram DMs to ask for a date. However, when she actually responded, he used ChatGPT to try to construct the rest of the conversation — and it didn’t go too well after that.

After delivering a decent enough opener (“Give me one date and it will be the best night you’ve ever had”), Coi’s response (“what’s the date?”), the hopeful fan asked ChatGPT for some options, choosing “taking a boat ride and watching a sunset.” Unfortunately for him, Coi was unimpressed, inviting him to “take a boat ride out of my DMs.” Ouch. The user caught all of this on his screen record and shared it on TikTok. It seems that this is his whole bit there, so he probably didn’t take it too hard, but still.

Coi is fresh off the release of her self-titled second album, which features the singles “Bops” and “Get Loud.” Meanwhile, she’s not the only one cooking bold fans who slide in her DMs; Ice Spice utterly roasted a student who got at her with a weak “Hey mamas” earlier this year.