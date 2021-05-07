Nowadays, it’s hard to move through social media or dig through a list of today’s most popular acts without running into Coi Leray’s name. After years of working on her craft, the 23-year-old New Jersey rapper is finally relishing her moment under the spotlight. While her rise is certainly one to take notice of, it isn’t a sign for Leray to take her foot off the gas, something the young act is aware of as she returns with her new single, “Bout Me.”

On it, she questions why she’s the focus of haters. Leray makes it clear that they won’t learn much about her by watching the rapper’s every move, so paying extra attention to her is practically pointless. The new track will hopefully extend what’s been a career-making year for Leray. It first began with the release of “No More Parties,” a track that quickly gained popularity on TikTok thanks to a snippet she shared before the track was officially released. A further boost was provided when Lil Durk remixed the song and joined Leray for the track’s music video. Looking to continue her streak, she returned to social media to tease her next track, “Big Purr (Prrd),” with Pooh Shiesty, and once again, it proved to be a successful effort for Leray after the track was released.

You can check out the new track in the video above.