Donald Trump slammed Vice President Mike Pence in a tweet as the Capitol Building riots were unfolding last week. But after his Twitter account was permanently suspended, the president decided to air his grievances with his subordinate in person. One of the explicit words used in Trump’s diss has been making the rounds since Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” went viral, so Stephen Colbert and his The Tonight Show team decided to turn Trump’s comment into a politically-charged remix of the song.

As reported by the New York Times earlier this week, Trump allegedly pestered Pence before the vice president arrived at the senate to confirm Joe Biden as the new president. On their conversation, Trump reportedly told Pence: “You can either go down in history as a patriot or you can go down in history as a p*ssy.” Not missing the opportunity to mock the president’s word choice, Colbert’s team updated the “WAP” lyrics to fit the situation.

Over the recognizable “WAP” beat, one of Colbert’s team members delivered some hilarious lyrics in place of Cardi’s verse. “A sitting POTUS called his veep / A name that needs bleeped / Body part that scares Mike Pence so much / That night, he couldn’t sleep,” she rapped.

Colbert infusing “WAP” with politics mirrors how the song was surprisingly made political follow its release. After Cardi and Megan’s video debuted, many conservatives took offense to its raunchy nature. Everyone from US politicians to conservative talk show hosts Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro lost it when the song went No. 1.

Both the rappers weren’t expecting people to get angry about “WAP.” Responding to the backlash, Megan said the song’s critics should just cover their ears. “When I saw all of the politicians in an uproar about mine and Cardi’s ‘WAP,’ I was just really taken aback,” she said. “Like, why is this your focus right now? If you have an issue with what I’m saying, don’t listen to it.”

Listen to Colbert’s “WAP” remix above.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.