Common reaffirmed his position in hip-hop with the release of his thirteenth album, A Beautiful Revolution (Pt. 1) last month. The project is a nine-track effort that also saw appearances from PJ, Lenny Kravitz, Chuck D, and more. After bringing his talents to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month, Common returns once again this time with a video for “Say Peace.” The video for the track with Black Thought and PJ follows a man’s journey as he aims to discover his passion and find what drives him in his life. The man in the visual both reflects and celebrates his life as he inches closer and closer towards discovering his true thrill.

The video arrives after Common visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert where he discussed his A Beautiful Revolution (Pt. 1) album. During his appearance, the Chicago rapper revealed that Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely” was the first song to touch his soul. Common and Stevie also worked together on “Courageous,” a track that can be found on A Beautiful Revolution (Pt. 1).

Prior to performing on The Tonight Show, Common sat down with Charles Thorp for Uproxx’s “Quarantine Kit” series to talk about his lockdown essentials which includes playing basketball outside, bodyweight training indoors, and indulging in self-help books.

Watch the “Say Peace” video above.

A Beautiful Revolution (Pt 1) is out now on Loma Vista Recordings. Get it here.

