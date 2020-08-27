Conway The Machine was reportedly handcuffed but not arrested on Thursday by authorities in Buffalo following the funeral of DJ Shay. Authorities handcuffed the Griselda rapper, but according to HipHopDX, the rapper was released and never taken into custody. Instead, an associate of Conway The Machine was arrested and taken into custody.

The incident occurred following the funeral service of Griselda’s own DJ Shay, who passed away last week from coronavirus complications. A video of authorities handcuffing the rapper circulated on social media Thursday, though later reports said the Griselda rapper was not arrested.

Conway was preparing the release of his upcoming album, From King To A God. Earlier this month, the Buffalo rapper shared its first single, a Method Man-featured “Lemon.” Earlier this week, Conway shared the latest single from the album with “Fear Of God” featuring Dej Loaf. The album was initially slated for a September 11 release date with guest appearances from Erick Sermon, Freddie Gibbs, Havoc, Hit-Boy, Lloyd Banks, and more as well as expected appearances from his Griselda labelmates Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn.

After the release of “Lemon,” Conway spoke on the upcoming album and his intentions behind it.

“With From King To A God, I wanted to show growth; how much I’ve grown as an artist and how much I’ve grown as a man. I wanted to showcase versatility and show people that I’m not a one trick pony. I feel like this album is not only arguably one of my best albums ever, but it is also the perfect appetizer to get my fans ready for my Shady Records debut God Don’t Make Mistakes.”

Laying DJ Shay to rest Thursday, Conway shared his thoughts on the late Griselda member in an Instagram post last week saying, “I’m so hurt right now idk how I’m gon pull thru unk, I been struggling all day trying to understand and grasp all this king.”