A week from now, the world will be preparing to press play on Cordae’s sophomore album From A Birds Eye View. It’ll be the DMV rapper’s first full-length release since his 2019 Grammy-nominated debut The Lost Boy. To keep the anticipation and excitement high for his upcoming album, Cordae returns with a sick freestyle over Kendrick Lamar’s 2017 single, “The Heart Part 4.” Cordae drops his take of the song, aptly titled “FABEV Freestyle,” with an accompanying video that finds him enjoying a trip to Paris.

The freestyle itself is an introspective effort as Cordae reflects on his rise to fame in rap. He speaks about once being unsure if he would find success in hip-hop to working with Mos Def in the studio. It’s moments like these that Cordae is grateful for and ones that push him to continuously improve as an artist.

Cordae has yet to reveal to full tracklist for From A Birds Eye View. So far we know the project will be 14 songs and include previously released singles “Super,” “Sinister” with Lil Wayne, and “Gifted” with Roddy Ricch.

You can listen to the freestyle in the video above.

From A Birds Eye View is out 1/14 via Art@War/Atlantic. Pre-save it here.

