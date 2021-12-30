Next month, Cordae will release his second album From A Birds Eye View. It arrives more than two years after his debut album, The Lost Boy. That project, which features Chance The Rapper, Anderson .Paak, Meek Mill, Ty Dolla Sign, and more, solidified his newfound position in rap thanks to its critical acclaim and its eventual nomination at the 2020 Grammy Awards. It was selected in the Best Rap Album category, and while it lost to Tyler The Creator’s Igor, it helped to boost the DMV native’s stock.

Now we’re just a few weeks away from the release of From A Birds Eye View, and before Cordae delivers that to the world, he took a trip to the past to show off his early rap skills. In a video he posted on Instagram, Cordae shared a 19-second video of him rapping over Kanye West’s “Gone,” a track that can be found on his 2005 sophomore album Late Registration. “16 yr old me was fake nice haha,” Cordae captioned the video.

As for From A Birds Eye View, the project is set to arrive on January 14 and come complete with 14 songs including the previously-released singles “Sinister” with Lil Wayne, “Gifted” with Roddy Ricch,” and “Super.”

You can watch the freestyle in the post above.

From A Birds Eye View is out 1/14 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.