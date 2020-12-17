24kGoldn quickly rose to fame thanks to the success of his 2019 single, “Valentino,” which gave him his first Billboard singles chart entry and was later certified Platinum in April 2020. The San Francisco native quickly topped the success of the 2019 track with his following effort, “Mood,” which reached No. 1 on the singles chart in mid-October. Now, the 2020 XXL Freshman looks to keep his streak of success alive with a brand new video for his most recent track, “Coco.”

The Cole Bennett-directed video finds 24kGoldn and DaBaby, who appears on the song for a guest rap verse, at an ice-cold resort. There, 24kGoldn enjoys some time with a young woman as they go out for a jet ski ride and take a dip in a hot tub. They’re soon interrupted by DaBaby, dressed as Santa Claus. Rather than bring the couple a gift, he does the complete opposite and takes something away from them: a dog that rested in the arms of the young woman.

24kGoldn’s latest release comes as he continues work on his upcoming album El Dorado. He recently spoke about it in an interview with Variety. “I’m excited to put out the album, but I’m definitely not in a rush,” he said. “I’m trying to create a cohesive visual and auditory world for my audience to live in and that takes time.”

You can watch the “Coco” video above.