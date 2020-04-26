DaBaby‘s release of Blame It On Baby on April 17 came with reactions that were not entirely favorable, but sales of the album have surged in the weeks since it hit stores. So much so that it actually came in at No. 1 on the Billboard album charts. With the feat, the album becomes DaBaby’s second No. 1 album following 2019’s Kirk.

DaBaby’s No. 1 positioning comes as a result of a first-week sales total of 124,000 equivalent album units, with 110,000 being streaming equivalent albums units and 12,000 being album sales. The first-week sales total of 124,000 is also the second-highest in DaBaby’s career, coming behind the 146,000 equivalent album units Kirk put up in its first week. Lastly, DaBaby helped extend the streak of consecutive weeks with a hip-hop/R&B album at No. 1 to eight weeks, the longest since the nine-week run between Dec. 2, 2018 and Feb. 2, 2019.

Looking at the rest of the chart, The Weeknd’s 4-week streak at No. 1 came to an end as After Hours landed at No. 2 with 55,000 equivalent album units. Staying at No. 3 for another week, Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake posted a total of 54,000 units. Rounding out the top five is Fiona Apple at No. 4 with Fetch the Bolt Cutters — an album that marked her first appearance on the Billboard 200 in eight years — and Lil Baby’s My Turn drops down a spot to No. 5.

Other notable placements on the Billboard album charts include Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding at No. 6, Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial at No. 8, and Tory Lanez’s The New Toronto 3 at No. 10.

Read our review of DaBaby’s Blame It On Baby here.

[via Billboard]