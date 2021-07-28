It looks like DaBaby isn’t sweating losing his deal with BoohooMan in the wake of his controversial Roling Loud set — or at least, that’s what he wants his followers to think. He seemingly played off the news by referencing another odd moment from his set, when a fan in the crowd tried to bean him with — in his words — a “busted ass Adidas” shoe.

“NO WEAPON FORMED,” he wrote in the post. “This how I bob n weave anything sent to destroy me. Check my resume and sit back.” The post included a video of the moment he ducked the sneaker, which some fans compared to George W. Bush pulling a similar maneuver during an Iraqi press conference in December 2008.

BoohooMan, which has gained popularity through its capsule collections with popular rappers like Lil Skies, Quavo, and Swae Lee, cut ties with DaBaby after a viral clip of his Rolling Loud set depicted the Charlotte rapper making homophobic comments and insulting comments about HIV/AIDS. While he insisted that it was not his intent to insult anyone, intent and impact are two different things, and his combative tone made it clear he wasn’t interested in addressing the latter.

As a result, the fashion brand issued a statement on Instagram reading, “BoohooMAN condemn the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby.” While DaBaby doesn’t seem too put out by the loss, he’s also the same guy who insisted on performing during a pandemic because he was losing money, so … grain of salt, I’m just saying.