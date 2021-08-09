When last week’s Billboard charts were released, the publication noted that Dua Lipa’s DaBaby-featuring remix of “Levitating” saw a decrease in radio plays following the rapper’s recent controversy. The publication noted, “On July 25, 71% of its plays was via the remix; on July 29, the last day of the tracking week, the share dropped to 59%.” Now, it appears that share has fallen even further, as DaBaby is no longer credited on the song as it appears on Billboard‘s airplay charts this week (dated August 14).

A similar credit change happened last year when Nicki Minaj was removed from the Hot 100 listing for Doja Cat’s “Say So.” At the time, Billboard explained, “After two weeks of Minaj showing as a featured artist on ‘Say So’ on the Hot 100 and other charts that utilize the same methodology, only Doja Cat is now listed, as the original version, without Minaj, is now driving the majority of overall activity for the song; the change does not affect any of Minaj’s achievements on those charts the past two weeks, and she continues not to be credited on the song on any airplay charts, as the vast majority of the song’s airplay is still for the original version.”

The DaBaby version of the song is still doing on other charts, though: On this week’s Hot 100, it rose from No. 4 to No. 3, just one spot away from its all-time peak.

