Daniel Caesar sold out Madison Square Garden for his Superpowers Tour. That sentence itself may be hard for some to believe as, according to social media, the Toronto native has been in some sort of struggle to return to relevancy in his post-”Get You” career.

The 2016 single with Kali Uchis launched Caesar into the national spotlight, giving him the perfect opportunity to shine with his 2017 debut album Freudian, which he did. Both the song and the album are held in high regard as one the best R&B releases of the 2010s, and even through the 2020s.

However, in 2019, controversy struck Caesar following an Instagram livestream defense of his friend Yes Julz, who was embroiled in a racial controversy of her own. Though he later issued multiple apologies, the damage was done.

However, his night at Madison Square Garden was proof that he’d recovered from the scandal — and then some.

One of the best tools in Daniel Caesar’s arsenal for his night at Madison Square Garden was a new album that, just like Freudian, is one of the best releases in the year it was released. His third album Never Enough served as the foundation for the night, beginning with “Ochos Rios” as the opening song and album standout “Always” as the closer.

The former made for a captivating entrance backed by the song’s searing guitar replicated by Caesar’s live band and the joyful vocal contributions from the crowd. What followed was renditions of “Let Me Go,” “Disillusioned,” and “Toronto 2014” with special guest singer, Mustafa, and still, the audience used their collective voices in collaboration with Caesar’s own to show their love and support for the singer.

Throughout Caesar’s 75-minute performance at MSG, one thing was clear: the music spoke for itself, and it spoke volumes. During the performances of “Ocho Rios,” “Let Me Go,” “Disillusioned,” and “Toronto 2014,” Caesar sang beautifully behind a thin white curtain that hung from the sky that sought to recreate the visual of Caesar walking through fog, as depicted the screen behind him.