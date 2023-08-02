trippie-redd.jpeg
Getty Image
Music

Did Trippie Redd’s ‘A Love Letter To You 5’ Get Delayed?

Trippie Redd began 2023 with Mansion Musik, an album billed as “an ode to Chief Keef’s Mansion Musick mixtape.” Shortly after its January release, Redd told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe why he rushed the album, saying, “I was held for ransom on my project. They wanted me to pay them a million dollars because they had all my records. Every single last one, all the features.”

Now Redd is expected to drop A Love Letter To You 5 on Friday, August 4, although he might wind up taking more time.

According to the Twitter accounts @OnThinIce and @SaintBraggs, the Apple Music pre-release listing for A Love Letter To You 5 is no longer available. “Quavo postponed his album to August 18th out of nowhere. What are the OVO boys cooking up?” the latter tweeted.

Meanwhile, On Thin Ice speculated that Quavo’s confirmed delay and Redd’s suspected delay could be to make way for Drake’s forthcoming album, For All The Dogs, which he’s been teasing during his ongoing It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage.

This doesn’t mean that the album has been delayed, but it does raise eyebrows. It should be noted that Redd hasn’t said anything to suggest A Love Letter To You 5 won’t be delivered as scheduled on August 4.

A Love Letter To You 5 is out 8/4 via 1400 Entertainment/10K Projects. Find more information here.

