All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw DJ Khaled get everybody involved on his new album and Travis Scott come through with an assist. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

DJ Khaled — Khaled Khaled DJ Khaled is a master recruiter and the story of his latest album can be told with a list of its guest stars: Lil Wayne, Jeremih, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Cardi B, HER, Migos, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Justin Bieber, 21 Savage, Bryson Tiller, Roddy Ricch, Drake, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Big Sean, Rick Ross, P. Diddy, Nas, Jay-Z, James Fauntleroy, Justin Timberlake, Meek Mill, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, Barrington Levy, and — although she’s not officially credited — Beyonce. Billie Eilish — “Your Power” Over the past few months, Billie Eilish and Finneas have been dropping hints about the status and nature of Eilish’s next era. Finally, it’s officially on the way, as her second album, Happier Than Ever, has been announced. Last week also brought a new song, the stripped-down single “Your Power.”

Baby Keem — “Durag Activities” Feat. Travis Scott Nearly a year after landing on the 2020 XXL Freshman list, Baby Keem continues to ascend, the latest sign of his rise being a new collaboration with Scott. The other big Scott news from last week came on his birthday, when he announced the return of his Astroworld Festival for this fall. Manchester Orchestra — The Million Masks Of God The band’s Andy Hull recently told Uproxx of the new album, “We knew we really wanted from the beginning for it to be all connected in a similar way as Black Mile, but more thought out, and allowing the songs to fold in on each other. And having repeated melodies and phrases that, at the end of the second song, is the same melody and lyrical nod to the fifth song. That happens all over the record. Throwing out the rule book that we had made for ourselves about even what a song can be. It’s been a really difficult record to pick a single and pick songs to play for people, because I do feel like it’s best served as a whole thing. The album’s the song.”

21 Savage — “Spiral” 21 Savage is getting into horror, as he’s executive producing the music for the upcoming Saw spinoff, Spiral: From The Book Of Saw. As part of that, he recorded a new song called “Spiral,” an appropriately eerie tune that complements the sure-to-be-dark film. The Kid Laroi — “Without You” Feat. Miley Cyrus After spending the past year playing rock star, Miley Cyrus’ latest output is a bit of a pivot. After teasing it for weeks, she hopped on a new remix of The Kid Laroi’s “Without You,” which actually isn’t a tremendous departure from Cyrus’ recent comfort zone considering it’s a hooky folk-pop-punk track.

Lil Baby — “On Me (Remix)” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion A couple weeks ago, Megan Thee Stallion began a hiatus — or “entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next,” as her announcement put it. She was working on stuff before then, though, so there’s still new Meg to be had, like her feature on Lil Baby’s new “On Me” remix and its icy accompanying video. Shelley FKA DRAM — Shelley FKA DRAM Shelley (previously DRAM, previously D.R.A.M.) just kicked off a new era with his debut album under his latest moniker. The record actually comes after a bit of a delay, which Shelley explained had a touching reason behind it, saying, “[My late mother’s] birthday is April 29th, so I’m pushing my album Shelley FKA DRAM’s release date to April 29th as not only my gift back to her, but my promise to play it for the world.”