Lil Baby Reveals The Title Of His And Lil Durk’s Upcoming Joint Mixtape

In a new interview with MTV News, Lil Baby revealed the title of his and Lil Durk‘s hotly-anticipated joint mixtape. While there was some doubt that such a project even really existed, Baby insisted that “Me and Durk dropping an album for sure” before revealing that the album in question is titled The Voice Of The Heroes. Baby explained the title as well, saying, “When it comes to that street sh*t, that ‘hood sh*t, we like the heroes. The kids look at us as heroes.”

Further detailing the contents of the album, Baby promised a variety of different song styles. “We got songs with bars, we got songs with vibes,” he said. “It’s gonna be one of the craziest albums to ever come out… We got more than one album recorded. We been locked in with each other. That sh*t easy.”

The two rappers first teased the potential crossover project in the wake of their “Finesse Out The Gang Way” video from Durk’s 2020 album The Voice. A few weeks later, they went into full promo mode, posting about the mixtape all over their social channels. With Lil Baby revealing the tape’s title, perhaps the release date will follow. Until then, fans will just have to wait for more details and run back “3 Headed Goat” on repeat.

Watch Lil Baby’s interview with MTV News above.