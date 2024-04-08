Meek Mill Drags His Former MMG Compatriot Wale, Who He Says ‘Never Liked Me’

It looks like everybody in hip-hop is catching the rap beef bug. After Kendrick Lamar threw a lyrical chair in the direction of Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin’s new album a few weeks ago, all hell has broken loose. The chaos now encompasses GloRilla and JT, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar, and now, even Meek Mill is letting his Twitter fingers fly again (I guess he forgot what happened the last time he got too reckless online).

This time, the target for Meek’s ire is another frequent collaborator: former Maybach Music Group compatriot Wale, who apparently was seen in a photo with another rapper with whom Meek has an unfriendly relationship. Ant Glizzy, a rapper from Washington, DC — like Wale — had previously done an interview with Akademiks in which he suggested that Wale and Meek had so much friction that Wale apparently “hated” Meek.

Meek Mill goes off on Wale for taking a picture with one of his ‘opps’ pic.twitter.com/tOYmHjw5qA — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) April 8, 2024

After Wale wrote, “When u get in other people unserious drama in this industry 90pct of the time they be back friends… eventually ..and then u look silly,” Meek unleashed a torrent of criticism for his former labelmate, despite previously shutting down rumors of beef between the two.

When u get in other people unserious drama in this industry 90pct of the time they be back friends… eventually ..and then u look silly… in the end… so I love minding my business. If a photo can create such vitriol , one has to ask himself some questions. Happy Monday — Wale (@Wale) April 8, 2024

Sharing a link to Akademiks’ TikTok (apparently ignoring he has had it in for the Instagram influencer for some time, as well), Meek snapped back, “I ignored this because if this was true you would be in danger … but now I see you around guys that’s on full meek campaigns.” In a follow-up, he also insinuated that he even risked his freedom while on probation to jump into a fight and save Wale, who was getting “beat up” at his own birthday party.

“When I met wale he got beat up at his bday party in dc got his teeth knocked out,” he wrote. “I jumped in because a celebrity like him invited me I was violating probation in dc risked my life… to find out he never liked me will make you angry! That’s just me tho… I tried to be cool with this lame for Ross business I woulda been treated him.”

https://t.co/lmnfDJ0Ig0 I ignored this because if this was true you would be in danger … but now I see you around guys that’s on full meek campaigns I get you..I wouldn’t of dat you and made you uncomfortable around my family the other day! That’s why you tried to post Mike but… https://t.co/8UelusekMx — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 8, 2024

I’m on to you when I seen you fashion week you was drunk speaking on rappers with 200 models in the room… your energy was off… let me know so we can solve this immediately if you feel a way about something! https://t.co/8UelusekMx — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 8, 2024

If I call Glizzy and he say yeah that’s a different level of danger I have to access with you … I just didn’t ask because I’m more developed and I know you a hoe! But believe I find out any of this true I’m on you! https://t.co/G9I3LZDT15 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 8, 2024

This why the rap game screwed along of niggas be having these secretly jealous vibes you can’t do songs or tours with them lol he’s always been jealous of me but tryna link with meek haters intentionally ..wale killed all his relationships dont come around again with bad energy! https://t.co/8UelusekMx — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 8, 2024

When I met wale he got beat up at his bday party in dc got his teeth knocked out … I jumped in because a celebrity like him invited me I was violating probation in dc risked my life… to find out he never liked me will make you angry! That’s just me tho — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 8, 2024

This was b4 phones came out …. I went with young Chris … only me coon and Matt jumped in! I stayed quiet but soon as he got around me my aura made his demons shake! I tried to be cool with this lame for Ross business I woulda been treated him https://t.co/wLF5MmqUEn — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 8, 2024

Maybe Meek’s still drunk from partying at Wrestlemania… But at some point, you’d think he would learn to handle his problems out of the public eye.