Do Quavo And Lil Baby Have Beef?

Rapper Lil Baby has been rumored to have beef with Migos for the past couple of years. On “Messy,” a track from Quavo and Takeoff’s new album, Only Built For Infinity Links, many think Quavo is addressing their alleged beef, despite the fact that he doesn’t identify anybody by name.

Do Quavo and Lil Baby have beef?

On “Messy,” Quavo addresses an unnamed party with the lyrics, “B*tch fucked my dog behind my back, but I ain’t stressin’ / You wanted the gang, you should’ve just said it, we would’ve blessed it.” Many have assumed he is alluding to Quavo’s ex, Saweetie, who is rumored to have had an affair with former Migo, Offset. Offset and his wife, Cardi B have denied the rumors, and some have accused Quavo of milking the timing of the rumors to generate buzz for the project.

Some have also said that Quavo may be referring to Lil Baby, who was rumored to have taken Saweetie on a $100,000 shopping spree in New York City last year. Both parties have since denied any sort of rumors insinuating romance between the two,

But the alleged Migos and Lil Baby feud dates back to 2020, when Lil Baby’s crew reportedly got into a physical altercation with Offset, which reportedly left him in his boxer shorts.

Lil Baby took to his Instagram Story shortly after to shut down the rumors, saying, “Stop spreading fake news!! That sh*t fake!! Please!!,” according to iHeart.

At the time of writing, Saweetie, Offset, or Lil Baby had not commented on “Messy.”

Check out “Messy” above.

Saweetie and Cardi B are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

