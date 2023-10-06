As rapped in his cult-classic song “Know Yourself,” Drake enjoyed riding around his hometown, Toronto, Canada (or the 6), with his woes. According to TMZ, fellow rapper and collaborator 21 Savage might be riding shotgun with him soon. The outlet has reported that 21 Savage will appear at both Toronto dates (October 6 and 7) of the It’s All A Blur Tour.

The joint tour initially kicked off in July. However, due to 21 Savage’s immigration case, he hasn’t been allowed to perform during the international dates. When the tour made a two-night stop (August 29 and 30) in Vancouver, Travis Scott filled in as a special guest. Before that, J. Cole did the honors for the Montreal shows on July 14 and 15.

On Drake’s new single, “8AM In Charlotte,” he hinted that 21 Savage’s immigration issues were nearly behind him, rapping, “Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate / Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian.” The legal battle began in 2019 when 21 Savage (real name Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) was arrested by Immigration And Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents for overstaying his visa in addition to possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a gun.

Many entertainers, including Jay-Z, Meek Mill, and more, have thrown their support behind 21 Savage as he continues to fight to gain US citizenship. 21 Savage’s legal counsel, Charles H Kuck, has released a statement regarding the matter, saying, “She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph followed all applicable Immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE. His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated, and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally.”

In a collage video shared on his official Instagram, 21 Savage suggested that he will also return to his home country, the United Kingdom, soon.