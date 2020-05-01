Fans have spent much of 2020 thus far wondering when Drake would release his untitled forthcoming sixth album, but at least he’s been keeping his fans at bay by releasing new tracks. There’s been “Toosie Slide,” “Desires,” featuring Future and, back in late February, he shared a double single: “When They Say When/Chicago Freestyle.” Now he’s announced that those tracks will be a part of another project entirely, called Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

The project will have 14 songs and will feature appearances from Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign, the aforementioned Future, and more. In a post to his Instagram page, Drake said, “My brothers @oliverelkhatib @ovonoel put together alot of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes).” He also promised a summer release for his forthcoming sixth album saying, “6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6.”

The announcement of Dark Lane Demo Tapes arrived just a day after Drake celebrated the four-year anniversary of his 2016 album Views with footage of him recording “Feel No Ways” from the album.

Check out the Instagram post above to see the tracklist for Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

Dark Lane Demo Tapes is out 05/01 via OVO Sound.