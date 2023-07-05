Drake may or may not have started from the “bottom” (depending on your personal definition) but he never forgot his roots. The actor-turned-rapper shared an amusing reminder of his starting point, teen soap opera Degrassi: The Next Generation, on Instagram while promoting his upcoming It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage.

In the clip, Drake (as his Degrassi character Jimmy Brooks) mimes pulling a gun out of his waistband and firing it. A caption added by Drake reads, “If anyone got beef with Savage on tour this how I’m coming be warned.” HipHopDX got a screencap, which you can see below.

Drake issues stern "Degrassi" warning to 21 Savage’s ops ahead of joint tour https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/orGjVWFude — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 2, 2023

We know Drake’s probably joking — for the record, that character spent the next four seasons in a wheelchair after getting shot in the back by a bullied boy in episode 8 of season 4 (a source of endless amusement for Drake haters online) — but he certainly seems to be psyched for the tour. The tour has already sold so many tickets — despite supposedly sky-high presale prices — that new dates were added to the schedule twice.

Drake continued the rollout this week with a teaser trailer as things kick off tonight in Chicago. In it, he reflects on his early days as an actor — including nearly bombing his audition for the show because he got high with kids at school.