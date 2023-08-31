There are several reasons why Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage has been one of this summer’s hottest tickets. Bras are flying everywhere. Drake is teasing his For All The Dogs album. LeBron James, J. Cole, SZA have made appearances. Drake added to the intrigue on Tuesday, August 29, when his website temporarily morphed into a scavenger hunt, as captured by @OnThinIce on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Letters to a secret code are scattered around different sections of the Drake Related website 🤔 If you’re able to decipher the code, you will be redirected to whatever is behind this screen 🦉👀 pic.twitter.com/E0dkPAB3BP — OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) August 30, 2023

As per HotNewHipHop, fans online reported that participating in the since-expired scavenger hunt resulted in “the opportunity to enter a drawing for tickets to Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour.”

On Monday, August 28, the It’s All A Blur Tour show scheduled for Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC was postponed to Wednesday, August 30, “due to unforeseen circumstances with the newly-installed videoboard at Rogers Arena,” as confirmed by the venue in a statement posted to Instagram.

Drake’s first It’s All A Blur Tour stop at Rogers Arena took place on Tuesday, August 29, and featured Travis Scott stepping in for 21 Savage and performing “Meltdown” and “Sicko Mode.”

After Vancouver, Drake is scheduled to stage back-to-back It’s All A Blur Tour shows at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, September 1, and Saturday, September 2. Drake will return to Canada for two hometown shows at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on October 6 and 7. See all of the remaining dates here.