How Much Are Tickets For Drake and J. Cole’s It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? Tour?

This March, fans were displeased to see that tickets to Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour were marked as high as $1,000 during the presale. In August, Billboard additionally relayed that last-minute resale tickets could be had for anywhere from $262 to $800 and over $1,000. There’s no reason to believe that It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? tickets won’t be just as (if not more) expensive.

While resale sites like Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats already have tickets listed — a pre-order resale, if you will — we won’t know the official It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? ticket prices until the presale.

When Will Tickets Go On Sale, and How Do I Buy Them?

As per a press release, a presale for Cash App users is set to take place, beginning on Wednesday, November 15, at 11 a.m. local time and ending at Thursday, November 16, at 10 p.m. local time.

Instructions for the Cash App presale can be found here. Then, the general sale will happen here on Friday, November 17, at 11 a.m. local time.