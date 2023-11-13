Drake fans might be experiencing whiplash this morning, November 13. Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage wrapped in early October at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, but it’s already time to gear up for Round 2. This morning, Drake and J. Cole announced their It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?
Earlier this year, Cole and Drake co-headlined Dreamville Festival, and most recently, Drake’s “First Person Shooter” featuring J. Cole went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — becoming Cole’s first-career No. 1 and Drake’s 13th-career No. 1 on the chart. In other words, a joint tour has been bubbling for a while. (Not to mention, the tour’s title is ripped from the “First Person Shooter” chorus.) Below is what we know about the joint 2024 North American tour (so far).
How Much Are Tickets For Drake and J. Cole’s It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? Tour?
This March, fans were displeased to see that tickets to Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour were marked as high as $1,000 during the presale. In August, Billboard additionally relayed that last-minute resale tickets could be had for anywhere from $262 to $800 and over $1,000. There’s no reason to believe that It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? tickets won’t be just as (if not more) expensive.
While resale sites like Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats already have tickets listed — a pre-order resale, if you will — we won’t know the official It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? ticket prices until the presale.
When Will Tickets Go On Sale, and How Do I Buy Them?
As per a press release, a presale for Cash App users is set to take place, beginning on Wednesday, November 15, at 11 a.m. local time and ending at Thursday, November 16, at 10 p.m. local time.
Instructions for the Cash App presale can be found here. Then, the general sale will happen here on Friday, November 17, at 11 a.m. local time.
What Are Drake And J. Cole’s It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? Tour Dates?
01/18/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +
01/19/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
01/22/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
01/25/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
01/29/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center +
01/30/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
02/02/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
02/07/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +
02/08/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +
02/12/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
02/16/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/20/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +
02/21/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
02/24/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
02/27/2024 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
03/02/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/05/2024 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
03/10/2024 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
03/14/2024 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~
03/18/2024 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center ~
03/23/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~
03/27/2024 — Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~
+ Rescheduled dates
~ Without J. Cole