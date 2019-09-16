Fresh off of releasing the Top Boy soundtrack Top Boy: A Selection Of Music Inspired By The Series Friday, Drake co-signed fellow rapper Lil Keed later that night by accompanying him on stage at his LA Novo show. However, what Drake wore has music fans wondering if he’s still holding onto animosity toward Kanye West, following his beef with Pusha T (Ye’s artist) last summer.

Drake emerged on stage sporting a Cactus Plant Flea Market sweatshirt. The sweatshirt reads “Ye must be born again”. So, either Drake and Ye are letting their beef go or Drake is trolling. Just as recently as the NBA playoffs in May, Drake went out of his way to elaborately troll Steph Curry and the Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens, respectively.

While it may never be clear what Drake’s intentions were by wearing the Ye-inspired sweatshirt, it’s clear Drake knows how to keep his name in the spotlight, even when he doesn’t have a new solo album on the horizon.

As usual, fans have offered their opinions on Twitter. One fan perceives Drake as ironically showing how much he lowkey likes Ye.

Another fan flat out thinks Drake is dissing Ye.

On the music front this summer, Drake just released “Behind Barz” on the Top Boy soundtrack, while releasing a pair of videos with Rick Ross for “Gold Roses” and “Money In The Grave,” off of the latter’s Port of Miami 2 and the former’s The Best in the World Pack.

You can watch Drake accompany Lil Keed on stage in the clip above, and revisit our review on his latest solo album here.