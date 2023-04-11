What Is Ella Mai’s Setlist Of Songs For The ‘Heart On My Sleeve Tour?’

Ella Mai’s highly anticipated Heart On My Sleeve Tour is in full swing. The “How” singer is embarking on a 34-city tour with sole opening support from singer Thuy. With just a handful of shows complete, as the tour only officially kicked off on March 31 in Wallingford, Connecticut, fans are eager for the day the songwriter sets roots in their region.
With the Grammy Award-winning recording artist only recently releasing the deluxe version of her namesake album, in preparation for seeing the musician live, fans want to know what is Ella Mai’s setlist of songs for the tour.
View Ella Mai’s Heart On My Sleeve Tour setlist, according to Setlist.Fm and the remaining tour dates below.
1. “Trying”
2. “Not Another Love Song”
3. “Pieces”
4. “Break My Heart”
5. “10,000 Hours”
6. “Shot Clock”
7. “Leave You Alone”
8. “Boo’d Up”
9. “A Mess”
10. “Didn’t Say”
11. “Sink Or Swim”
12. “Power Of A Women”
13. “Naked”
14. “Trip”
15. “2 O’Clock”
16. “How”
17. “This Is”
18. “DFMU”
04/12 – Miami, FL @ Revolution Live
04/13 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
04/18 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
04/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
04/21 – Richmond, VA @ The National
04/22 – Norfolk, VA @The NorVa
04/24 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
04/27 – New Orleans, LA@ The Joy Theater
04/30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
05/01 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
05/04 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
05/05 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
05/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
05/14 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
05/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event & Convention
05/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
05/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
05/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/22 – Minneapolis, MN @The Fillmore
05/24 – Chicago, IL @House of Blues
05/25 – Indianapolis, IN @Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
05/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
05/28 – Columbus, OH @Newport Music Hall
05/30 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
06/01 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY