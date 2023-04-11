What Is Ella Mai’s Setlist Of Songs For The ‘Heart On My Sleeve Tour?’

Ella Mai’s highly anticipated Heart On My Sleeve Tour is in full swing. The “How” singer is embarking on a 34-city tour with sole opening support from singer Thuy. With just a handful of shows complete, as the tour only officially kicked off on March 31 in Wallingford, Connecticut, fans are eager for the day the songwriter sets roots in their region.

With the Grammy Award-winning recording artist only recently releasing the deluxe version of her namesake album, in preparation for seeing the musician live, fans want to know what is Ella Mai’s setlist of songs for the tour.

View Ella Mai’s Heart On My Sleeve Tour setlist, according to Setlist.Fm and the remaining tour dates below.

1. “Trying”

2. “Not Another Love Song”

3. “Pieces”

4. “Break My Heart”

5. “10,000 Hours”

6. “Shot Clock”

7. “Leave You Alone”

8. “Boo’d Up”

9. “A Mess”

10. “Didn’t Say”

11. “Sink Or Swim”

12. “Power Of A Women”

13. “Naked”

14. “Trip”

15. “2 O’Clock”

16. “How”

17. “This Is”

18. “DFMU”

04/12 – Miami, FL @ Revolution Live

04/13 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

04/18 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

04/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

04/21 – Richmond, VA @ The National

04/22 – Norfolk, VA @The NorVa

04/24 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

04/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

04/27 – New Orleans, LA@ The Joy Theater

04/30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

05/01 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

05/04 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

05/05 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

05/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

05/14 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event & Convention

05/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

05/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

05/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/22 – Minneapolis, MN @The Fillmore

05/24 – Chicago, IL @House of Blues

05/25 – Indianapolis, IN @Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

05/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

05/28 – Columbus, OH @Newport Music Hall

05/30 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

06/01 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY