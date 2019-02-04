Florence And The Machine Announced A North American Tour With Blood Orange, Perfume Genius, And Others

Florence And The Machine‘s live show is absolutely unbeatable. Over four albums, FATM have accumulated an impressive setlist full of twinkling, nostalgic classics, rock anthems, and contemplative heartbreakers. Singer Florence Welch could start a fire with her voice alone. If you walk into the show with any demons on your back, best believe that the catharsis of seeing Florence will help you shake them off.

Following the news that they will headline Governor’s Ball in New York, Florence And The Machine have announced the details of another North American tour for this summer. The tour has maybe the most impressive roster of openers I’ve ever seen — Blood Orange, Perfume Genius, Christine And The Queens, and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Florence And The Machine recently released a pair of new songs, “Moderation” and “Haunted House,” so you can probably expect to hear those on tour, too.

Check out Florence, The Machine, and their incredible slate of openers below.

TOUR DATES:
05/10 — Mayer, AZ @ FORM Acrosanti Festival
05/12-13 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
05/15 — Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^
05/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena ^
05/20 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphtheatre ^
05/23 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Beach Pavilion At Northerly Island #
05/24 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre #
05/26 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #
05/28 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell #
05/30 — Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center #
06/01 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/03 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion #
06/05 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek %
06/06 — Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bang Amphitheatre %
06/08 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center %
06/09 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena %

* with Perfume Genius
^ with Christine And The Queens
# with Blood Orange
% with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

