The 2020s have seen the revivals of many forgotten popular regional genres of the late ’80s and early ’90s, from House and Techno to Jersey Club and everything in between (I’m personally hoping for someone to bring back Atlanta Bass). It looks like the latest genre to get this treatment is the beloved jock jam, which saw an infusion of life from Coi Leray’s “Get Loud” last year, and now, gets a similar boost from Flyana Boss and their latest high-energy single “Yeaaa.”

In typical FB fashion, the self-proclaimed “weird Black girls” of hip-hop release a string of visually chaotic Instagram and TikTok videos to promote the new single, but this time, there was an added twist: the announcement of their first major-label EP, fittingly titled This Ain’t The Album.

“Yeaaa” is just the latest in a line of homages to the girls’ various inspirations. As their breakout hit “You Wish” ran its course (literally), they followed up with a remix featuring Missy Elliott, “B*tch Imma Star,” and “Candyman,” whose cover art pays tribute to Minnie Riperton’s iconic Perfect Angel cover. Check out the lyrics video for “Yeaaa” above.

This Ain’t The Album is out 3/29 via Atlantic.

