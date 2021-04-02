Last month, Freddie Gibbs went into the 2021 Grammys Awards as many fans’ favorite to win the Best Rap Album category thanks to his Alfredo album with The Alchemist. Unfortunately for both, the award would go to Nas and his King’s Disease. While a number of his supporters were disappointed with the pick, Freddie had nothing but jokes to let off about the decision. His nonchalance towards the loss can be found once again on his new track, “Big Boss Rabbit.”

Regarding the matter, he raps, “Grammy after party but we rock it like we won the b*tch.” The song was also released with a video that sees Freddie rapping with extreme confidence in all corners of his house as he totes a shotgun, records music with friends, and enjoys the company of strippers.

“Big Boss Rabbit” is just the latest single Freddie’s released since dropping Alfredo. Back in October, he linked with Big Sean and Hit-Boy for their “4 Thangs” which arrived with a video that present Freddie and Sean as a championship-winning basketball duo. In the new year he tapped Schoolboy Q for their relaxed “Gang Signs” collaboration. The three tracks could appear on the rapper’s upcoming solo project, which he partnered with Warner Records to release when the time comes.

Check out the video to “Big Boss Rabbit” above.

