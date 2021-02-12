G-Eazy Goes ‘A Little More’ R&B On A New Track With Kiana Ledé

Last year G-Eazy released a side project called, Everything’s Strange Here, which was a fitting album to release in 2020. Getting stranger himself, the rapper was covering Radiohead and The Beatles, working with Mulatto and Rexx Life Raj, and even embracing activism by putting together clips of protestors drawing attention to the unjust murder of George Floyd.

Given how much he’s been expanding his palette during the entirely strange world of lockdown, it’s not surprising that his latest track leans much more into the R&B side of things, linking up with the excellent Kiana Ledé for “A Little More.” The artwork for the song channels throwback R&B cover on a scratched CD case, adding to the nostalgia. Maybe this feature is a hint that Ledé is gearing up to release a new project, during her 2019 EP Myself era, she was on a mission to empower young women, and last year she dropped her debut album Kiki.

For his part, G-Eazy raps about cooking breakfast, buying gifts for his girl, and even writing songs for her, so maybe he’s learned a few things about dating women since he infamously cheated on Halsey. She wrote extensively about their seemingly toxic relationship on her 2020 album Manic, which might be a better indication than this song of what Gerald is like as a partner. Then again, maybe “A Little More” showcases how much he’s changed. Listen above.