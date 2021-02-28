The music world is still recovering from a great display of R&B talent thanks to D’Angelo’s Verzuz show on Saturday night. Rather than facing another artist like other participants on the platform have done, the legendary singer put on a concert that saw him go through his beloved albums — Brown Sugar, Voodoo, and Black Messiah — with some special guests. Once D’Angelo’s show came to an end, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland got together on Instagram Live to discuss the night and tease what would be next for the platform and it was here that they revealed an upcoming battle would take place between Ghostface Killah and Raekwon.

Neither Swizz nor Timbaland revealed when the matchup would take place, but their excitement for it was clear. They delivered the news after excitingly playing select songs from the rappers’ catalogs, including Raekwon’s “Incarcerated Scarfaces” and “Verbal Intercourse” as well as Ghostface’s “Run.” Raekwon and Ghostface will now be the third and fourth members of the Wu-Tang Clan to participate in a Verzuz. RZA went against DJ Premier last April while Method Man joined D’Angelo last night to perform “Left & Right” and “Breakups 2 Makeups” with him.

The upcoming Ghostface Killah and Raekwon battle joins a growing list of matchups that have been teased. Foxy Brown and Lil Kim were reported to be locked in for a Verzuz, but Swizz Beatz said it was unconfirmed. Bun B also said a matchup between him and 8Ball & MJG was in the works, but it had yet to be confirmed.

You can watch a clip from Swizz and Timbaland’s Instagram Live above.