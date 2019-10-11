A day after releasing the video for his track “Big Booty,” Gucci Mane starts the weekend unveiling his third single overall and second in as many weeks off his forthcoming album Woptober II with the release of “Tootsies” with Lil Baby. Gucci provided a snippet of the track via his Twitter account: “My new sh*t Tootsies (with Lil Baby),” Gucci says. “Dropping tonight at midnight.”

Produced by Quay Global, Gucci and Baby take turns boast-rapping on “Tootsies” over a trap beat: “This dope’ll make you do the Kanye, took so many opiates,” Gucci says. “The mall ain’t even open yet but Gucci made ’em open it / Dr. Trapenstein and I just prescribed a Percocet / She ain’t even fine enough so I don’t ever wanna hit.”

Woptober II will be Gucci’s 15th studio album, according to a press release, and is set for release Thursday. The album’s backed by “Tootsies” with Lil Baby, in addition to “Big Booty” with Megan Thee Stallion and “Richer Than Errybody” with Youngboy NBA and DaBaby. Maximizing his media attention, Gucci made headlines earlier this week for saying that his “first day out” track remains the best amidst City Girls’ member JT’s recent “JT First Day Out” track.

