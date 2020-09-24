Gunna Recalls Backstage Shenanigans In His Lively ‘Sun Came Out’ Video

Gunna gets away from his “opps” and enjoys the good life on tour in his lively video for “Sun Came Out.” The Atlanta rapper hasn’t let up on releasing new videos from his May album Wunna yet, even though he’s already put out enough to constitute half the original album. Of course, 2020’s COVID-19 crisis continues to constrain the moves that video crews can make, so instead of shooting new footage, “Sun Came Out” makes use of archival film from Gunna’s last tour.

The video tracks Gunna from the airport, where he and he crew joke that they never see their enemies in Australia or at the bank, to backstage at various festivals, where he excites fans, meets up with Cordae, and basically has himself a ball. He even shows off his hoop skills at a sporting goods store, sinking a jumper while shopping for clothes.

Wunna and its deluxe edition have so far received a steady stream of videos, which most recently includes “Bird Box” with Lil Baby, “200 For Lunch” and “Dirty Diana” in a joint video, “Wunna Flo” with Yak Gotti, and “Dollaz On My Head” with Young Thug, the most high-concept of the videos yet.

Watch Gunna’s “Sun Came Out” video above.

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.