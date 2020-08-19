Gunna continues to promote the deluxe version of his spring sophomore album, Wunna. After dropping videos for the title track and lead single, “Skybox,” his latest clip is a two-for-one deal, combining “200 For Lunch” and “Dirty Diana” into one opulent, vaguely NSFW video. The “Dirty Diana” half especially contains plenty of racy imagery to hide from your boss.

After releasing the deluxe edition of Wunna, the Atlanta artist followed up with a “Relentless” stream of new music, including the collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert that provided that last pun, the “Dollaz On My Head” video with Young Thug, an appearance on the deluxe version of DaBaby’s Blame It On Baby album, the “Wunna Flo” video with fellow Young Thug protege Yak Gotti, and the Internet Money-produced posse cut, “Lemonade” alongside Don Toliver and Nav.

Gunna also had appearances on singles from Lil Durk (“Gucci Gucci“) and Lil Keed (“Fox 5“) earlier this year, making him one of the busier artists throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch Gunna’s “200 For Lunch” and “Dirty Diana” videos above.

Wunna (Deluxe) is out now via Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment. Stream it here.

