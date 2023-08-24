Although live entertainment has been back for two years, the industry is still being hampered by logistical issues, leading to the cancellations of a number of festivals this year, including Made In America, Kid Cudi’s Moon Man’s Landing, and Rolling Loud New York, among others.

The latest event to suffer this fate is the third edition of HER’s Lights On Festival, which has been canceled just one month before it was due to return to Mountain View, California’s Shoreline Amphitheatre. The festival, which was to have been headlined by Jazmine Sullivan and supported by Alina Baraz, Don Toliver, PartyNextDoor, Smino, and Syd in addition to rising Bay Area stars like Rexx Life Raj and Symba, was scheduled for September 16-17.

In a statement sent to the San Francisco Chronicle, a representative of the festival wrote, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lights On Festival will not take place this year. We sincerely appreciate and value the Lights On Festival community and look forward to returning with an incredible experience in 2024.” Refunds are expected to be processed automatically.

Lights On was previously held at the Concord Pavilion in 2019 and 2021, postponed in 2020, and was not held in 2022. It moved to the larger Shoreline Amphitheater this year to accommodate a larger fan turnout.