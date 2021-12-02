Last summer, DaBaby sabotaged his career. The rapper stirred launched into a bizarre rant on stage at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival, targeting the LGBTQ community and those with HIV/AIDS. As a result, he was dropped from a number of festivals. He eventually sat down with nine organizations, including GLAAD and the Black AIDS Institute, to apologize for his actions. However, talking appears to be all that DaBaby did.

The Daily Beast says multiple HIV/AIDS organizations have told them that DaBaby has not donated to them nor reached out in the interim. “Since then, we have not received any outreach, partnership, or funding from DaBaby,” Pavni Guharoy, a communications consultant for the Black AIDS Institute, told the publication. “The onus is now on him, if he chooses to, to convert his misinformation into allyship by supporting the work of the Black AIDS Institute and other people of color-led HIV organizations.”

Venita Ray, co-executive director of Positive Women’s Network, also says she has not heard from nor received a donation from DaBaby. Still, she adds that the door remains open for future discussions. Ian L. Haddock, founder and executive director of The Normal Anomaly Initiative, also confirmed that he’d also received nothing since.

“Though we felt the conversation was extremely powerful a couple months ago, we haven’t heard anything back as an organization since our conversation, Haddock said.

Since then, DaBaby has returned to performing at festivals, including New York’s own version of Rolling Loud in October.