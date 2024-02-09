HotBlock Jmoe Shuts Down All Challengers In His ‘Aye’ Video With MAF Teeski

Chicago rappers HotBlock Jmoe and MAF Teeski link up to bang it out in the video for “Aye,” Jmoe’s latest single. The song finds the rappers taunting foes in the streets while flexing their own credentials. The new single arrives just a year after Jmoe’s 2023 album, Da Hottest, which featured appearances from G Herbo, Fresco Trey, Tyla Yaweh, and Yung Bleu.

“You can stop all that dissin’ in your raps like you killin’ sh*t,” Jmoe sneers on the chorus, “I asked about you, boy, you innocent.” Meanwhile, the video was shot by Jerry Production (who has also shot videos for other Chicago standouts like Polo G and King Von) and features the two rappers and their respective crews fanning money and repping their hoods as ATVs burn rubber in the background.

While “Aye” marks Jmoe’s first single of 2024, the relentless pace he’s maintained in the past suggests it won’t be his last. Meanwhile, MAF Teeski just released his own first single of 2024 last month. That single, “Magic,” followed the September 2023 release of his album, Slick Almighty.

Jmoe was recently featured on UPROXX Sessions, where he pulled up to perform Da Hottest standout “9x Outta 10” — albeit without the song’s guest Tory Lanez.

Watch HotBlock Jmoe’s “Aye” video featuring MAF Teeski above.