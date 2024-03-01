21 Savage is hitting the road this summer for the American Dream Tour to share his latest album of the same name with fans.
Last year, the “Prove It” rapper toured the country with his friend and collaborator, Drake, as part of the It’s All a Blur Tour. But for this, go around the globe, he will hold down the headlining position by himself. But across 41 dates, 21 Savage will have ample support from special guests JID, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold. The number one question for those interested in seeing the show when it arrives in a city near them is, how much is a ticket going to set me back?
Continue below for ticket pricing details, the complete tour schedule, and the official tour poster.
How Much Are Tickets For 21 Savage’s ‘American Dream’ Tour?
According to the price list for his June 1 stop at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, the highest ticket price is for the Diamond VIP Package, which costs $394.20 per ticket with fees. For the pit standing-room tickets, there are several packages at different rates. The standard pit ticket with unplugged lounge access is $196.25 per ticket. The standard pit ticket with fast lane entry will run you $173.50 per ticket.
The following seating sections, 100 through 300, range from $155.50 to $432.60 (including service fees). There are two price points for sections 400 through 800: $130.81 and $197.40(including service fees). Several venues along 21 Savage’s American Dream Tour have a lawn area. For the spaces that do, fans can purchase tickets. Reserved lawn seating pricing is $67.20 (including service fees).
Similar to the VIP packages, the general lawn area has multiple add-ons. The standard lawn ticket costs $41.30 (including service fees). A lawn ticket and lawn chair bundle are $54.35 (including service fees), a standard ticket and fast lane entry cost $62.20 (including service fees), a lawn ticket and blanket voucher cost $67.20 (including service fees), a standard ticket with unplugged lounge access
costs $82.75. Lastly, a standard lawn ticket and VIP club access cost $142.25.
21 Savage 2024 Tour Dates: American Dream Tour
05/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/03 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
05/05 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
05/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/09 — Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
05/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
05/12 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
05/14 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
05/15 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
05/16 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
05/18 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
05/19 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
05/21 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
05/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
05/23 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
05/25 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
05/28 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
05/29 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
05/31 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/01 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
06/02 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/04 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
06/05 — Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
06/06 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/08 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/09 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
06/11 — Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
06/13 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
06/14 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
06/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre