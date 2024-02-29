On Monday, February 26, Drake generated (deserved) criticism by posting a since-expired Instagram Story advocating for Tory Lanez, who is serving a 10-year prison sentence after being found guilty on three felony counts in connection to shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in July 2020. Drake’s Instagram activity the following day was more endearing — at least to the two-plus-million people who liked it.

Drake posted two Instagram photos of his mother, Sandra “Sandi” Graham, presumably at a recent stop on his ongoing It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? with J. Cole. The first photo shows Sandi beaming (and rocking a tie-dyed OVO hoodie) while holding her iPhone. The next slide is a zoomed-in photo of her phone open to a text she wrote, which reads, “I always cry when I come to his concerts… I’m so proud of him.” Drake captioned the post, “Posting this as a forever core memory.” (It’s extremely important to note that Sandi uses enlarged text like a true mom.)

From the moment he became a well-known rapper, Drake has publicized his devotion to his mother. Last July, during one of three shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden during his initial It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage, he emotionally rapped “Look What You’ve Done” to his mom while she sat beside him on stage.

Drake rapped “Look What You’ve Done” to Sandi at MSG 🥲 pic.twitter.com/LMlMFDPvGz — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 26, 2023

As for Drake’s current It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? leg, the next shows are scheduled for Saturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3, in Kansas City, Missouri. See all of the remaining dates here.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.