How To Buy Tickets For The 2024 Mad Cool Festival Pre-sales and the general sale will occur here and here. When Will Tickets For Mad Cool Festival 2024 Come Out? According to Mad Cool’s official website, two pre-sales are scheduled to run from Tuesday, December 12, to Friday, December 15. Santander customers and Mad Cool members will each enjoy exclusive pre-sales “with a special price” ahead of the general sale scheduled to begin on Friday, December 15, at 12 a.m. local time.

How Much Are Tickets For The 2024 Mad Cool Festival? Again, as per Mad Cool's official website, pre-sale prices for general tickets start at €195 ($209.54) and VIP tickets start at €427 ($458.83). The general sale will offer general tickets beginning at €210 ($225.66) and VIP beginning at €482 ($517.94). What Is The 2024 Mad Cool Lineup? See the full daily lineup below.