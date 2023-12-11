Mad Cool Festival injected the dead of winter with aspirational summer vibes this morning, December 11, by revealing its 2024 lineup . Mad Cool will run from Wednesday, July 10 to Saturday, July 13, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

When Will Tickets For Mad Cool Festival 2024 Come Out?

According to Mad Cool’s Instagram post and official website, Santander customers will get the first crack with an exclusive pre-sale “with a special price” from Tuesday, December 12, at 12 p.m. local time to Friday, December 15, at 11:59 a.m. local time. Find more information here.

Another pre-sale is scheduled for Mad Cool members — again, at “a special price” — from Tuesday, December 12 to Friday, December 15, before the general sale begins on December 15. Both will be located here.

How Much Are Tickets For The 2024 Mad Cool Festival?

According to Mad Cool’s official website, pre-sale prices for general tickets start at €195 ($209.54) and VIP tickets start at €427 ($458.83). The general sale will offer general tickets beginning at €210 ($225.66) and VIP beginning at €482 ($517.94).